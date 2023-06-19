Dent Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $67.88 million and $1.61 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dent Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data built on the Ethereum blockchain. Users can buy, sell, or donate mobile data through an automated bidding process. Mobile data packages are represented as smart contracts on the Ethereum blockchain, and the Dent platform requires the use of the DENT token to purchase mobile data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

