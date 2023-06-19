Dero Price Reaches $4.78 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 19th. During the last week, Dero has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00018046 BTC on exchanges. Dero has a market cap of $65.23 million and $126,933.78 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,501.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.30 or 0.00291666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.82 or 0.00520040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00057684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.70 or 0.00402632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003776 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,639,402 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

