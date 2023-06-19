dForce USD 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,738.61 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00003746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $1,738.61 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00291632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00016861 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000368 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000078 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,938,289 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99811246 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $823.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

