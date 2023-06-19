dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31.05 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. dForce USD has a market cap of $31.05 million and $2,224.76 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003712 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00289091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000516 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000381 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000080 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,205,862 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99811246 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $823.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.