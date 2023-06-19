Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,994.62 ($49.98).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($38.79) price target on Diageo in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,950 ($49.42) price target on Diageo in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($45.05) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($56.31) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,624 ($45.35) per share, with a total value of £8,262.72 ($10,338.74). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 479 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,406. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,337 ($41.75) on Wednesday. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 3,304.32 ($41.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,973 ($49.71). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,547.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,590.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of £75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,150.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

