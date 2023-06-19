Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Acquired by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

DLR stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

