Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 205.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,661 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $13,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 10,120.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $45.83 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

