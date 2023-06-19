DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
DLocal Stock Performance
Shares of DLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 2,134,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.
