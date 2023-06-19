DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Update

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the May 15th total of 8,900,000 shares. Approximately 13.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

DLocal Stock Performance

Shares of DLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.82. 2,134,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53. DLocal has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of DLocal in the third quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 53.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DLocal by 15.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. HSBC lowered shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

Featured Stories

