Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL) Shares Down 0.2%

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:GIL – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €42.40 ($46.09) and last traded at €42.40 ($46.09). Approximately 1,139 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.50 ($46.20).

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Dmg Mori Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT engages in the manufacturing and sale of cutting machine tools in Germany, rest of the Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Industrial Services. The Machine Tools segment offers turning machines, such as universal turning machines, turn-mill centers, production turning, and multi-spindle machining centers; vertical, horizontal, and 5-axis milling centers; ultrasonic, lasertec, and additive manufacturing products; and selective laser melting in the powder bed, as well as software solutions.

