Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) vs. Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF) Head-To-Head Survey

Relo Group (OTCMKTS:RELOF – Get Rating) and Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Relo Group and Dolby Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relo Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Dolby Laboratories 0 1 2 0 2.67

Dolby Laboratories has a consensus target price of $103.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.65%. Given Relo Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Relo Group is more favorable than Dolby Laboratories.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relo Group N/A N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories 18.96% 10.81% 9.04%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.3% of Dolby Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relo Group and Dolby Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Dolby Laboratories $1.25 billion 6.40 $184.09 million $2.47 34.00

Dolby Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Relo Group.

Summary

Dolby Laboratories beats Relo Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relo Group

(Get Rating)

Relo Group, Inc. provides corporate fringe benefit services in Japan. The company offers leased corporate housing management services; and residential property management services. It also provides life support services, such as leisure and accommodation services, as well as upskilling, medical examination, childcare, and nursing services. In addition, the company offers global relocation support services, including services related to working visa applications, medical examinations, vaccinations, and moving house overseas; and other services, such as the creation of overseas transfer regulations, arranging tickets for business trips, and house management during a transfer. Further, it engages in the operation of resorts, as well as in the insurance business. The company was formerly known as Relo Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Relo Group, Inc. in July 2016. Relo Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Dolby Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices. Its audio technologies also include DD, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound to applications; DD+, a digital audio coding technology that offers audio transmission for a range of media applications and devices; Dolby TrueHD, a digital audio coding technology providing encoding for media application; Dolby Vision, an imaging technology for cinema and media devices; Dolby Voice, an audio communications technology that emulates the in-person meeting experience; and HEVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency for media devices. In addition, the company offers digital cinema servers, cinema processors, amplifiers, loudspeakers, and audio and imaging hardware and software products for the cinema, television, broadcast, communication, and entertainment industries. Further, it provides 3-D glasses and kits; and various services to support theatrical and television production for cinema exhibition, broadcast, and home entertainment. The company serves film studios, content creators, post-production facilities, cinema operators, broadcasters, and video game designers. It sells its products directly to the end users, as well as through dealers and distributors worldwide. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

