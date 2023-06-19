Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Stake Increased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after buying an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of D opened at $53.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on D. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

