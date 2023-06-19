Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Short Interest Update

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DMLP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.10. 287,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,671. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.22. Dorchester Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorchester Minerals news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $214,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,608.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $472,030 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

