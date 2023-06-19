Drake & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Drake & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Atlantic Securities cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $235.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.71.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.32. 4,781,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,383,577. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.61. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffery Owen acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.86 per share, with a total value of $236,790.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,795,959.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,015 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

