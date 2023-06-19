Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after buying an additional 10,822,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,160,481 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,566,178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $457,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.46. 19,514,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,428,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.63. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock worth $177,254,308 in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Societe Generale cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.21.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

