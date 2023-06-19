Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Southern by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 21,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Southern by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 47,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total transaction of $3,302,408.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,280,025.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO traded up $1.00 on Monday, reaching $71.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,350,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,274,592. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

