Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,398,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,495,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company Profile



Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

