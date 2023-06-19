Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 22400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Eastern Platinum Stock Down 5.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$13.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of C$29.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastern Platinum Company Profile

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

