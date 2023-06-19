EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 802,900 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 872,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.64. 476,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,233. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $137.47 and a 12-month high of $180.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.12.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at EastGroup Properties

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup raised EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.45.

In related news, Director Hayden C. Eaves III sold 638 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $104,255.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 186,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,044 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 57,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,503,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Ridgeland, MS.

Further Reading

