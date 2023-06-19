ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:ECBK remained flat at $13.10 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 16,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,180. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ECB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26.

ECB Bancorp (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter. ECB Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.05%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. O’neil, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,460.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $296,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ECB Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of ECB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. 19.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

