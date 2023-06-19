Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the May 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Edgewell Personal Care

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $215,269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,525,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,568,000 after purchasing an additional 79,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,988 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

EPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE:EPC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.04. 992,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,828. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

