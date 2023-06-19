Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM) Short Interest Up 5.3% in May

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 688,300 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the May 15th total of 653,900 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELBM shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $7.75 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Electra Battery Materials from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electra Battery Materials

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth $47,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the second quarter worth $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Electra Battery Materials in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:ELBM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.11. 56,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $4.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Electra Battery Materials will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for cobalt and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Iron Creek cobalt-copper project located in Lemhi County, Idaho. It also operates a cobalt refinery for producing battery materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.

