Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,440,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.66. 3,123,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,330,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $122.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 26.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.59.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $250,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $700,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $250,380.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,161.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $270,382,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,910,863 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $350,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 272.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.