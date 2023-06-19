Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESBA traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.53. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834. Empire State Realty OP has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESBA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 19.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty OP by 363.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Empire State Realty OP during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000.

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

