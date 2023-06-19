Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Short Interest Update

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the May 15th total of 2,680,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 529,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Institutional Trading of Energizer

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Energizer by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after buying an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Price Performance

ENR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $33.98. 964,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,881. Energizer has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.01, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.46.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Energizer had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 93.37%. The firm had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -38.34%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

Further Reading

