EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Short Interest Up 10.3% in May

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,380,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENLC. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth $96,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock remained flat at $10.31 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,508,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,023. EnLink Midstream has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 2.54.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

