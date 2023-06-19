Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Short Interest Up 9.2% in May

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of ELVN stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,091,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.93. Enliven Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $25.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enliven Therapeutics

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. Its pipeline of small molecule kinase inhibitors include ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial has been activated to evaluate people with cancers harboring an abnormal HER2 gene.

