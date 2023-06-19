Enzyme Price Reaches $16.20 (MLN)

Enzyme (MLN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and $939,492.85 worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enzyme token can currently be purchased for $16.20 or 0.00060070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Enzyme

Enzyme’s genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,620 tokens. Enzyme’s official website is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Buying and Selling Enzyme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

