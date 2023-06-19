Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has $4.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $1.25.

ESPR has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an under perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $1.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Insider Activity

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.97 million. The company’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,148.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,624 shares of company stock worth $2,140. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 78.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 199.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 683.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.