Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Short Interest Update

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 233,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the May 15th total of 257,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $339,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 154,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,529,458.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Esquire Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Esquire Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 67.0% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 39,350 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esquire Financial Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESQ traded up $2.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.59. 141,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,980. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $41.53. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.13.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

Esquire Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

