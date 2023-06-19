ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESSA traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976. The firm has a market cap of $163.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.27. ESSA Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.91.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 218.6% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 72,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 49,891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $664,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Featured Stories

