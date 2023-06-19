Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $27.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.67 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.58. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ethan Allen Interiors

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 32.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,555,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,220,000 after buying an additional 82,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,187,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,880,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

