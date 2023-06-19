Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $3.97. 62,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,992. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.
About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.
