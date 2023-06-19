Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,700 shares, an increase of 6.1% from the May 15th total of 530,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $3.97. 62,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,992. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eton Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

See Also

