Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the May 15th total of 5,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 922,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolent Health

In other news, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 206,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,487,109.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 819,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,094,615.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel Joseph Mccarthy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $31,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 206,333 shares in the company, valued at $6,487,109.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 345,365 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,934 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolent Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVH. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolent Health by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the first quarter valued at $296,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 52.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,180,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,644,000 after purchasing an additional 291,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,657,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,882 shares during the last quarter.

Evolent Health Stock Performance

NYSE:EVH traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $28.60. 2,199,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,363. Evolent Health has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $31.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $427.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.58 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolent Health will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EVH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

Featured Stories

