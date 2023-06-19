Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Fabrinet Price Performance
NYSE:FN opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $140.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet
In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fabrinet
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fabrinet (FN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.