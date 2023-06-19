Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.57.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $161.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

NYSE:FN opened at $129.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fabrinet has a one year low of $75.56 and a one year high of $140.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.18.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $665.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.88 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.44%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total transaction of $137,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,058.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Fabrinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,506,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

