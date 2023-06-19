FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FDS opened at $420.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.26. FactSet Research Systems has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,328.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

