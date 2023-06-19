Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,500 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the May 15th total of 295,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:FMAO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,674. The company has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.42. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $37.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.82.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 24.42%. Equities analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

