Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. 761,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,137. The company has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 126,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Farmland Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Farmland Partners

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.