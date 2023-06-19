Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Short Interest Update

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 472,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Farmland Partners Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of FPI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.46. 761,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,137. The company has a market capitalization of $646.80 million, a P/E ratio of 69.22 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $15.12.
Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.
Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FPI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Why Mosaic’s Price Targets May Be Understated
- Amazon And The AI War: iRobot Acquisition In Focus
- What Does Logitech CEO’s Abrupt Departure Mean?
- Ulta Beauty Stock Value is More Than Skin Deep
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.