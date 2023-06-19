FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the May 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on FDX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.21.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1,957.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 144 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of FedEx by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $2.98 on Monday, reaching $233.46. 3,293,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,946,662. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.67. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

