FedEx (FDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.78 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FDX opened at $233.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.67. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after acquiring an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after purchasing an additional 80,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

