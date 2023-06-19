Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Volume of $27.99 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $155.72 million and $27.99 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,217,217 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

