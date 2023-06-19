Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) is Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 6.3% of Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FHLC. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

FHLC stock opened at $62.86 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $66.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

