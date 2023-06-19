Financial Contrast: Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) vs. Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS)

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) and Citizens Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CZBS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Washington Trust Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Washington Trust Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 Citizens Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Washington Trust Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Washington Trust Bancorp is more favorable than Citizens Bancshares.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

69.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Washington Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Citizens Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Washington Trust Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Bancshares has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Washington Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Citizens Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Washington Trust Bancorp pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Washington Trust Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Washington Trust Bancorp 23.96% 14.87% 1.05% Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Washington Trust Bancorp and Citizens Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Washington Trust Bancorp $257.07 million 1.86 $71.68 million $3.91 7.17 Citizens Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Washington Trust Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens Bancshares.

Summary

Washington Trust Bancorp beats Citizens Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft. This segment also offers debit card, automated teller machine, telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other cash management services. The Wealth Management Services segment provides investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, such as trustee, personal representative, custodian, and guardian; and settlement of decedents' estates, as well as institutional trust services comprising custody and fiduciary services. This segment serves personal and institutional clients. The company also operates as a licensed broker-dealer; and offers variable annuities and college savings plans. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1800 and is headquartered in Westerly, Rhode Island.

About Citizens Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Citizens Bancshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Citizens Trust Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings accounts; and demand and money market deposits. Its loan products include commercial, financial, and agricultural loans; loans secured by personal property, such as automobiles, marketable securities, and other titled recreational vehicles and motorcycles, as well as unsecured consumer debt; commercial real estate loans; single-family residential loans; and construction and development loans. The company also offers investment accounts and certificate of deposit account registry services. In addition, it provides merchant services, which include point of sale terminal, credit and debit card processing, electronic benefits transfer, gift card, and Internet shopping cart services; cash management services; and credit cards. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking, as well as check reorder services. Citizens Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

