First PREMIER Bank Acquires 218 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $65,712,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $53,298,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.4 %

DD stock opened at $69.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Featured Articles

