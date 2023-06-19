First PREMIER Bank Acquires 2,185 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 137,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 25,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 15,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $98.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

