First PREMIER Bank Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 134,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 33,917 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.84. The company has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

