First PREMIER Bank Buys 1,530 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after acquiring an additional 892,130 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after acquiring an additional 741,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after acquiring an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $78,659,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VO opened at $217.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

