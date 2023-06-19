First PREMIER Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

First PREMIER Bank reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 434,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF comprises 4.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. First PREMIER Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $14,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHDG. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PHDG opened at $33.48 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

