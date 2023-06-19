First PREMIER Bank Has $3.17 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 956.1% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 253,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.63, for a total transaction of $16,104,880.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,743,743.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,786 shares of company stock worth $26,886,224 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $61.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.37 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $65.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

