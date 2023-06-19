First PREMIER Bank Has $487,000 Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 149.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC opened at $36.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $32.73 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

