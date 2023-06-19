First PREMIER Bank Purchases 1,623 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.19. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

